PG&E Strikes $13.5B Deal With Wildfire Victims

Law360 (December 7, 2019, 7:36 PM EST) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said late Friday it brokered a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of wildfires that scorched northern California in 2017 and 2018, taking a major step toward emerging from a bankruptcy fueled by massive fire liabilities. The utility said it agreed to a settlement with the official committee of tort claimants and firms representing individual victims who sustained losses during 2017 and 2018 wildfires that include ones allegedly ignited by PG&E equipment. The settlement also covers claims related to the 2015 Butte Fire, the 2016 Ghost Ship Fire and the 2017 Tubbs Fire, though PG&E said it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS