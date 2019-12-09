Insurer Says It’s Not Liable for Bad Soil In Calif. Levee

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:30 PM EST) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. hit back at a California construction company’s bid for coverage to replace soil at a Santa Clara-area levee, telling a federal court that its contract doesn’t protect against the cost of fixing mistakes made on the project. Zurich urged a California federal court Friday not to grant Brosamer & Wall Inc.’s request for a finding that the cost of replacing the soil at the levee is not outside the scope of the contract. Brosamer & Wall’s subcontractor erroneously reported that the soils selected for the Santa Clara Valley Water District’s levee met contract specifications, which later led...

