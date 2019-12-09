UK Broker Renews Bid To Escape $2B Danish Tax Fraud Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:47 PM EST) -- A U.K.-registered brokerage has again asked a Manhattan federal court to excuse it from a lawsuit over the firm’s alleged involvement in an international scheme to bilk Denmark’s tax authority of more than $2 billion. In a memorandum of law filed Friday, ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd. asked the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to dismiss it as a third-party defendant in a suit brought by the Danish Customs and Tax Administration. Skat, as the authority is known in Danish, sued a group of U.S. pension plans in September 2018 seeking to recover at least $1.9...

