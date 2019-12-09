Celadon Trucking Hits Ch. 11 For Overhaul On $400M Debt

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 10:16 AM EST) -- Indianapolis-based trucking industry giant Celadon Group Inc. and 24 affiliates pulled into Chapter 11 in Delaware late Sunday as the business grappled with nearly $400 million in debt, fallout from fraud claims, regulatory actions and a recent creditor lawsuit in Delaware. Kathryn Wouters, treasurer and senior vice president of finance for Celadon Group, said in an initial declaration that the cases were intended to preserve and provide separate funding to keep the business of North Carolina-based transport affiliate Taylor Express Inc. alive as a going concern, while winding down other operations. Wouters cited a “confluence of events” for the company’s bankruptcy,...

