Gov't To Weigh In On Terrorism Damages Against Sudan

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to let the federal government participate in oral arguments over whether victims of 1998 terrorist bombings orchestrated by al-Qaida are owed punitive damages from Sudan for its support of the group. The government argued in its November bid to join oral arguments on the side of the victims that Congress intended for 2008 changes it made to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, a statute that gives foreign countries immunity from civil actions over terrorism, to retroactively allow victims to collect damages from state sponsors of terrorism. Congress also moved a so-called terrorism exception to a...

