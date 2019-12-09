Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Won't Review $43M Jury Verdict In Well-Plugging Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to review a $43 million jury verdict in favor of offshore driller Apache Deepwater and against its former drilling partner W&T Offshore Inc. over W&T's underpayment of its share of a bill for plugging and abandoning three wells in the Gulf of Mexico.

As is normal, the Supreme Court did not explain its denial of certiorari. The Fifth Circuit earlier this year affirmed a total 2017 judgment for Apache of nearly $49 million plus further post-judgment interest.

A jury agreed with Apache in 2016 that W&T was wrong to withhold part of the bill...

