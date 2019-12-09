Justices Won't Review $43M Jury Verdict In Well-Plugging Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to review a $43 million jury verdict in favor of offshore driller Apache Deepwater and against its former drilling partner W&T Offshore Inc. over W&T's underpayment of its share of a bill for plugging and abandoning three wells in the Gulf of Mexico. As is normal, the Supreme Court did not explain its denial of certiorari. The Fifth Circuit earlier this year affirmed a total 2017 judgment for Apache of nearly $49 million plus further post-judgment interest. A jury agreed with Apache in 2016 that W&T was wrong to withhold part of the bill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS