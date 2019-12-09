11th Circ. Says Insurer Still Has To Cover $1.7M Transfer Fraud

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:36 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday affirmed a Georgia federal court's decision that Ironshore Indemnity Co. must cover an information technology company’s $1.7 million loss in an email-based theft scheme. In a 2-1 opinion, a panel of the appellate court agreed with the lower court that IT company Principle Solutions Group LLC suffered a covered loss under its “commercial crime” policy with Ironshore when one of its employees was duped into wiring funds to an overseas bank account by a fraudster posing as Principle executive Josh Nazarian in emails. Ironshore had rejected Principle's claim, saying a policy provision extending coverage for losses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS