NJ, Pa. Ask Justices To Turn Down ACA Birth Control Cases

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 3:35 PM EST) -- The attorneys general of Pennsylvania and New Jersey have urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to review two cases challenging a nationwide block on the Trump administration's religious-employer exemptions to the Affordable Care Act's birth control mandate, saying neither raises questions about the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Monday that the Third Circuit properly blocked the exemptions, which would have covered religious and moral objections, and that the Trump administration and Catholic charity Little Sisters of the Poor have no standing to appeal the lower court rulings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS