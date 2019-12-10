Justices Won't Settle Claim Construction 'Feud' In Intel Case

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 2:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won’t take up Intel's case asking how patent claims and specifications should be read together during claim construction, even after a former Federal Circuit chief judge said there’s been diverging case law on the question for decades. The justices shot down Intel Corp.’s Oct. 28 petition for a writ of certiorari on Monday, without explaining their decision. That leaves in place a Federal Circuit ruling in favor of Continental Circuits LLC, which has accused Intel of infringement. Intel’s petition claimed different Federal Circuit panels have made opposing rulings about whether the claims and specification are read together,...

