High Court Won't Hear Bid To Dump Landfill Dispute

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to block a lawsuit from a Waste Management Inc. subsidiary claiming that a rival sought to push it out of the post-Hurricane Katrina market through a bribery campaign based on what the competitor called ambiguous evidence. The rival, River Birch Inc., told the high court that a split panel of the Fifth Circuit was wrong to allow Waste Management of Louisiana LLC to move forward with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims over a New Orleans-area landfill. River Birch asked the high court to determine whether a principle that says ambiguous evidence alone isn't enough to...

