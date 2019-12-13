Nichols Liu Nabs Procurement Fraud Pro From Crowell

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 4:10 PM EST) -- Nichols Liu LLP has nabbed a procurement fraud attorney from Crowell & Moring LLP, where he spent almost four decades, as of counsel in Washington, D.C. Rick Beizer is joining Andy Liu, Robert Nichols, Bob Rhoad and Rick Claybrook, who practiced together as partners in Crowell & Moring's government contracts and white collar groups, the firm said earlier this month. Beizer's work centers on representing companies and individuals in criminal and civil litigation and investigations, with a focus on government contracts, anti-corruption laws and regulatory controversies. Beizer told Law360 on Thursday that since the firm started about three years ago, Liu,...

