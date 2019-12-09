Proskauer Guides Fintech-Focused PE Firm's $375M Fund

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:13 PM EST) -- Proskauer Rose LLP helped represent private equity firm Centana Growth Partners in raising $375 million for its now-closed second fund, which Centana said Monday it will use to continue investing in financial services and technology companies. Centana said it was closing its second fund, Centana Growth Partners II LP, which was oversubscribed and had hit its hard cap, according to a news release. Centana's 2015 inaugural fund raised $250 million and will continue to invest in the insurance, banking and asset management spaces and more, it said. "Innovation remains at the core of every regulatory, market, and technology cycle, and we...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS