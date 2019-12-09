Amazon Says Trump Bias Led To Errors In $10B JEDI Deal

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:34 PM EST) -- Amazon’s two-week-old lawsuit over Microsoft receiving a controversial and widely publicized $10 billion defense contract was unsealed Monday to reveal allegations of “egregious errors” by the Pentagon driven by pressure from President Donald Trump to short Amazon. Amazon Web Services Inc. told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that any meaningful review of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing contract — to move much of the department’s existing IT infrastructure to the cloud — will show that the DOD made repeated and egregious errors “on nearly every evaluation factor.” The DOD’s errors, either “consciously or subconsciously,”...

