Justices Won't Review ERISA Suit Against Ex-SunEdison Unit

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won’t disturb the Eighth Circuit’s decision to shoot down a former SunEdison Semiconductor LLC worker’s ERISA challenge to his ex-employer’s retirement plan management techniques, declining to review the ruling Monday. The high court’s decision leaves untouched the Eighth Circuit’s holding that Alexander Y. Usenko failed to prove that SunEdison Semiconductor breached its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by investing retirees’ savings in the cratering SunEdison Inc. Usenko had argued that “Semi,” a subsidiary of SunEdison, should have known that its parent company wasn’t doing well and should have removed SunEdison stock from its...

