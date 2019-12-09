IP Duo Returns To Bracewell In Austin From Pillsbury

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:36 PM EST) -- Two former Bracewell LLP intellectual property partners have returned to the firm's Austin, Texas, office after five and four years, respectively, at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, the firm announced on Monday. Michael Chibib practiced at Pillsbury for five years while colleague Conor M. Civins was there for four years. They told Law360 Monday that considering the close working relationship they had during their first stint at the firm with former intellectual property attorney Alan Albright, who now sits on the federal bench in the Western District of Texas, and the litigation platform Bracewell offers, it felt like the right time...

