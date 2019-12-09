High Court Won't Weigh Tribe Member's Murder Conviction

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an Oglala Sioux Tribe member's challenge to his conviction for an on-reservation murder, but Justice Sonia Sotomayor expressed misgivings about the federal government signing on to witness statements to obtain the conviction. In its order list Monday, the high court denied certiorari to a petition by Calmer Cottier, who was seeking to overturn an Eighth Circuit decision upholding his second-degree murder conviction in the 2015 beating death of Ferris Brings Plenty on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Cottier contended a circuit panel wrongly allowed the federal government to vouch for...

