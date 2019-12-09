DC Circ. Skeptical Of Dems' Standing In Emoluments Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:24 PM EST) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges seemed skeptical Monday that a group of congressional Democrats has standing to sue President Donald Trump for hosting foreign dignitaries at his privately owned hotels, but also questioned Trump's stance that Congress as a whole lacks a cause of action. In sometimes testy oral arguments that Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who is leading the Democrats' suit, observed in person, U.S. Circuit Judges David S. Tatel and Thomas B. Griffith probed in detail whether some members of Congress can prove potential injury even when the entire House or Senate has not authorized a legal action alleging an institutional...

