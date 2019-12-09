Ex-Health Care Co. Exec Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 2:58 PM EST) -- A former executive of health care advertising company Outcome Health pled guilty Monday to a wire fraud charge he faced over allegations that he orchestrated and a multipronged advertising fraud scheme targeting the company’s clients. Ashik Desai, Outcome’s former chief growth officer, entered the guilty plea during his arraignment before U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin on a superseding indictment prosecutors filed in November. Desai, 26, faces a maximum penalty 20 years in prison, three years on supervised release and a $250,000 fine. But prosecutor Matthew Madden told Judge Durkin the government will ask for no more than 10 years at sentencing...

