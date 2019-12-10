Employers: Start Prepping For Online H-1B Visa Registration

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:39 PM EST) -- On Dec. 6, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that it will implement a new online registration process for employers seeking to file H-1B cap-subject petitions for the fiscal year 2021. The new system will enable employers to participate in the H-1B random selection process by registering with only basic information about their company and the worker for whom an H-1B visa would be requested. Those selected will then be eligible to file H-1B cap-subject petitions with an effective date of Oct. 1, 2020. Under the old process, employers were required to file a full petition for each requested worker in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS