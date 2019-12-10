Justices Suggest Gov’t Flouted ACA Duty To Insurers

Law360, Washington (December 10, 2019, 11:37 AM EST) -- The federal government struggled to convince the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that it doesn’t have to cover the billions of dollars that insurance companies lost in the first few years of the Affordable Care Act under the health care law’s "risk corridor" program. The risk corridor program was meant to encourage insurance companies to participate in the ACA’s health care exchanges by shifting funds from highly profitable ACA insurers to money-losing ones. But when it became clear that profits wouldn’t be nearly enough to cover losses, Congress refused to make up the $12 billion difference. Lawmakers prohibited spending on risk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS