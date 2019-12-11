House Clears Bill To Revamp Migrant Farm Workforce Laws

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. House voted to overhaul the nation's migrant farm workforce laws Wednesday, advancing a bipartisan deal that would expand the guest worker program. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appearing at a Capitol Hill event, touts the farm workforce overhaul that passed the chamber Wednesday. (Christopher Cole | Law360) After intense negotiations by both political parties, House lawmakers cleared the bill 260-165 to the Senate, where the measure has an uncertain future. Although supporters said it appeals to both sides of the aisle by increasing worker protections and providing stability to the industry, hardliners demanding tougher immigration rules derided the legislation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS