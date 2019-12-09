FBI To Reform Spy Court Applications In Wake Of OIG Report

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:38 PM EST) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray announced more stringent standards for agents seeking warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Monday after a Department of Justice watchdog report faulted agents for errors in their bid to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency plans to shore up its Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant application process after a watchdog said agents “fell far short” of accuracy requirements in seeking to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. (AP) The DOJ’s Office of Inspector General report came after the watchdog conducted a 20-month review of the FBI’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS