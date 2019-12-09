Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Acrid Landfill Can Be Target Of Private Claims, 3rd Circ. Hears

Law360, Philadelphia (December 9, 2019, 9:01 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania residents who claimed a nearby dump is stinking up their quality of life urged the Third Circuit on Monday to revive their proposed class action against Bethlehem Landfill Inc., arguing that a private claim for damages can be asserted in relation to a public nuisance.

During an oral argument in Philadelphia, Freemansburg, Pennsylvania, residents Dexter and Robin Baptiste urged a three-judge panel to undo a district court’s finding that the Bethlehem Landfill Inc. facility in their midst didn’t harm them or their roughly 20,000 neighbors any worse than it hurt the general public. The court had reasoned that while odoriferous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®