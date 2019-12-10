Atty Can't Challenge IP He Finds 'Demeaning' To Goats

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 8:05 PM EST) -- A New York attorney lost his challenge to a restaurant’s registered trade dress for goats on a grass roof after the Federal Circuit found that his personal concern that the mark is “demeaning” to goats does not give him standing in the case. In a nine-page nonprecedential opinion Monday, the three-judge panel affirmed the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board’s decision that Queens-based attorney Todd Bank lacked standing in his third and latest bid to cancel the trade dress of Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant & Butik, which is known for a herd of goats that grazes on the restaurant's grass-covered roof....

