Ex-Engineering CEO Can't Help Firm Investing In Competitors

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:20 PM EST) -- The former CEO of engineering and construction services firm Ardurra Group Inc. should remain banned from advising a private equity firm because its investments could benefit Ardurra's competitors in violation of the company's noncompete agreements, a Pennsylvania federal judge said Monday. In a memorandum opinion and order supporting the temporary injunction he issued in August, U.S. District Judge Robert F. Kelly Sr. said that Daniel Gerrity, Ardurra's former CEO and head of sales and a onetime member of its board of directors, had not shown that his work advising an arm of Bernhard Capital investing in troubled utilities would not benefit...

