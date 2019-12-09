Federal Workers Poised To Get 12 Weeks Paid Parental Leave

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:54 PM EST) -- Employees of the federal government will get 12 weeks of paid parental leave under the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act when the bill, which could go to a vote as early as this week, is passed, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Monday. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said in a statement that the finalized NDAA, H.R. 2500, will include parental leave through a provision titled the Federal Employee Paid Leave Act, which would allow federal workers 12 weeks of paid time off to care for a newborn or adopted child. “I’m pleased that parental leave to nearly 3 million American workers is set to be...

