Italy Looks To Nix €10.6M Renewable Energy Award Fight

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:49 PM EST) -- A Dutch renewable energy investor's lawsuit to enforce a €10.6 million ($11.76 million) arbitral award against Italy following a dispute over revoked economic incentives cannot proceed since there isn't a valid arbitration agreement, the country told a D.C. federal court. Italy argued Saturday in a motion to dismiss that the underlying arbitration provision invoked by CEF Energia BV in the arbitration was "in effect" invalidated last year in a pivotal decision issued by Europe's highest court, the Court of Justice of the European Union. That means there is no agreement to arbitrate disputes arising from the applicable legal instrument, the Energy...

