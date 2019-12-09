AT&T Argues No Liability In SIM Swap Crypto Theft Case

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 10:11 PM EST) -- AT&T asked a California federal judge to throw out a case brought by an Emmy-winning technology consultant who is alleging the telecommunications giant failed to prevent the theft of $1.8 million in digital currency, saying the complaint is merely “based on inference.” In a motion to dismiss filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, AT&T told Judge Consuelo Marshall that Seth Shapiro's claims hold no water under the law and that he fails to “adequately allege proximate causations for any of his claims.” Shapiro sued AT&T in mid-October for allegedly allowing hackers with help from...

