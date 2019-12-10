Hover Toys Intrude On Flying Toy Patent, Jury Hears

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 8:27 PM EST) -- A former longtime business partner of Spin Master Ltd., one of the largest toy companies in North America, laid out for a jury on Tuesday its claims that the Canadian company infringed its patents relating to hover toys, after the Federal Circuit vacated an earlier win for Spin Master. Chicago-based Rehco LLC told an Illinois federal jury that Spin Master infringed its patent on a control system for a flying object when it sold "auto-hover" toys and owes it millions in royalties related to sales of a remote-controlled helicopter. Rehco told jurors that its agreement with Spin Master related to their...

