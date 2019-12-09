Wells Fargo Fights New Claims In Foreclosure Glitch Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:33 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo pushed a Washington federal court to trim a proposed consumer class action over a software glitch that led to some home foreclosures, arguing that newly added claims still don't show that the bank had a duty to notify borrowers of loan modifications. Since U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice cut an unjust enrichment claim from the suit in October, the borrowers have amended their complaint for the second time, adding breach of contract, breach of implied covenant and defamation claims in addition to a surviving Washington consumer protection claim. The bank asserted Friday that these new claims should be...

