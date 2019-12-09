Trucking Co. Still Can't Get Wage Dispute Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:01 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday denied New Prime's bid for a "fourth bite of the arbitration apple" in a wage dispute, ruling the company couldn't force truck drivers into arbitration under Missouri law after the nation's highest court said it couldn't under the Federal Arbitration Act. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris said in her order that New Prime Inc. waived its right to compel arbitration under the Missouri Uniform Arbitration Act against the opt-in plaintiffs in a proposed class and collective action accusing the company of flouting the Fair Labor Standards Act and Missouri Minimum Wage Law. The company had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS