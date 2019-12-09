US Steel Must Face Suit Over Seaman's Asbestos Exposure

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:06 PM EST) -- An Ohio appellate panel on Monday revived a suit accusing U.S. Steel of causing a worker's mesothelioma death due to asbestos exposure on company-owned ships, saying the trial judge was wrong to apply state law rather than federal law to the estate's federal Jones Act and unseaworthiness claims. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel for the Ninth District unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of U.S. Steel Corp. in a suit accusing the company and others of causing former U.S. Steel employee Edward Shaffer's 2018 death due to his work on asbestos-containing pipe insulation aboard ships owned by U.S....

