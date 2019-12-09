SandRidge Can't Shake Worker's Suit Over Electric Shock

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:52 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has ruled that a case against SandRidge Energy Inc. must return to trial court to address unanswered questions about whether the company provided a safe work environment for a contractor who was shocked while working near a live wire. In a 2-1 decision, the Eighth Court of Appeals ruled Friday that contractor John Barfield provided enough evidence in his liability suit against Oklahoma-based SandRidge to show there are questions about whether the company should be held liable for not de-energizing power lines near Barfield's job site and whether the company should have warned him about the live...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS