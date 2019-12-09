CSX Escapes Class Action Over Wreck That Emptied Pa. Town

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:03 PM EST) -- Residents of a Western Pennsylvania town can't bring a class action against CSX Transportation Inc. over being shut out of their homes for days or weeks following a fiery train wreck in 2017, nor can they sue for the stress of the evacuation without any physical symptoms, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled on Monday. U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson said that the proposed class action representing residents of Hyndman, Pennsylvania, was barred by the state's economic loss doctrine, which prevents recovery of purely economic damages that aren't accompanied by physical injuries or property damage. "A defendant must cause 'actual physical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS