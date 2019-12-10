Deloitte Escapes Swiss Partner's Retirement Appeal Suit

Law360, London (December 10, 2019, 5:35 PM GMT) -- A London judge has dismissed a claim brought by a Deloitte partner in Switzerland after the accounting giant refused to allow him to challenge a compulsory retirement notice. Deloitte was within its rights under the company's partnership agreement to deny David Joseph’s request to have the retirement decision reviewed at a meeting of all the partners, Judge Philippa Whipple said in a High Court ruling dismissing Joseph’s claim. Joseph, who works in forensic services for Deloitte in Switzerland, had argued in his lawsuit that Deloitte was contractually barred from denying the request. But Judge Whipple found in favor of the accounting...

