Chicken Co. Dodges Winn-Dixie's Suit After Price-Fix Deal

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:08 PM EST) -- Supermarket chain Winn-Dixie and an affiliate can't bring their own lawsuit against a broiler chicken producer in a massive price-fixing suit because that producer has already settled claims lobbed by direct purchasers, an Illinois federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. and Bi-Lo Holdings LLC can't proceed with an individual lawsuit against Fieldale Farms Corp. because their notice opting out of direct purchasers' $2.25 million settlement with the chicken producer came a day too late, and the companies' conduct keeping track of their status in the case ever since is inexcusable. The company argued that...

