Ex-GC Claims Financial Co. Exec Fudged Books For Bonuses

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:05 PM EST) -- The former general counsel for cash advance business Five Hole LLC filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court on Friday asserting that the company's chief financial officer falsified records so he and other executives could receive bonuses. Steven Berkovitch, a partner with Berkovitch & Bouskila PLLC who also is a member of Five Hole, is also seeking a temporary restraining order on an expedited basis to bar what he says is an attempt by Five Hole's board to repurchase his ownership stake so he won't have standing to pursue derivative claims. Berkovitch claims that in 2017, Five Hole "improperly paid bonuses...

