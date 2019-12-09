NJ Censures Lawyer Who Ran Dead Boss's Practice

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:17 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Friday issued a censure to an attorney who continued to represent hundreds of clients of his onetime employer after his boss’s death. According to a recent bar counsel report, attorney Robert J. Michelini of Prospect Park worked for several years for Newark lawyer Federico Velez. But when Velez died suddenly in 2009, Michelini continued to run the practice with Velez’ widow, who is not a lawyer. According to the consent agreement and stipulation, Michelini did get a legal opinion in the year Velez died that "correctly concluded that the firm had to either be terminated or sold...

