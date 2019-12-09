NJ Granite Co. Execs Charged In $17M Credit Fraud Scheme

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:13 PM EST) -- Two executives with a now-defunct marble and granite wholesaler have been hit with criminal charges that they took part in a scheme to use bogus customer email addresses in duping a bank into extending a $17 million line of credit to the business, prosecutors said Monday. Rajendra Kankariya, president of Lotus Exim International Inc., and Rakesh Sethi, the company's chief financial officer, were arrested and charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. Kankariya, 61, of Tenafly, New Jersey, and Sethi, 44,...

