House Votes To Renew Part Of Satellite TV Law

Law360, Washington (December 10, 2019, 7:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday easily voted to make permanent a requirement that broadcasters and pay-TV platforms bargain in good faith over program carriage agreements. The House approved the Television Viewer Protection Act on a voice vote, meaning no representative asked for a roll call and the clerk did not record individual "yeas" and "nays." If the Senate approves the measure, it will permanently reauthorize the "good-faith negotiation" requirement of the 1988 Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act, a law known as STELAR that is set to expire Dec. 31. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS