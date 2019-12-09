Commerce Sets Preliminary Duties On Indian, Turkish Quartz

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce set preliminary duties on imports of Indian and Turkish quartz after finding the goods had been sold at less than fair value in the U.S. Following petitions lodged by Cambria Company LLC, a Minnesota-based company that produces quartz surfaces, Commerce rolled out preliminary anti-dumping duties on quartz surface products of up to 4.88% for Turkey and ranging from 2.62% to 5.05% for India. “As a result of today’s decisions, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of quartz surface products from India and Turkey based on these preliminary rates,”...

