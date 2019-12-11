Calif. Consumers Defend TCPA Suit Against Pot Software Co.

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 9:01 PM EST) -- Two consumers who filed a proposed class action claiming they received unsolicited texts from a cannabis industry software company urged a California federal judge not to toss their claims, saying the court has personal jurisdiction in the matter and rejecting the company's argument that they failed to state a claim. In a filing opposing Baker Technologies Inc. and Tilt Holdings Inc.'s motion to dismiss, Richard Komaiko and Marcie Cooperman argued among other things that the court has personal jurisdiction because Baker committed an intentional act by initiating texts using a spoofed local area code, expressly aiming the messages at customers in the...

