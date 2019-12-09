Wind Towers From 3 Countries Tagged With Early Tariffs

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday found that the governments of Canada, Indonesia and Vietnam provided illegal subsidies to wind tower producers and hit towers from those countries with preliminary tariffs in response. Responding to two petitions filed by U.S. producers earlier this year, Commerce’s International Trade Administration laid out preliminary countervailing duties on imports from Canada, Indonesia and Vietnam of 1.09%, 20.29% and 2.43%, respectively. “As a result of today’s decisions, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of utility scale wind towers from Canada, Indonesia, and Vietnam based on these preliminary rates,”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS