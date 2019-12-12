Drinker Biddle Picks Up Polsinelli Real Estate Atty In Dallas

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 2:30 PM EST) -- Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has hired a Polsinelli PC shareholder who has experience working with lenders, developers, investors and business owners in real estate transactions to join the firm's real estate group in Dallas. Allen J. Dickey is joining Drinker Biddle as a partner after working with clients in matters ranging from franchise lending to mortgage-backed securities lending to foreclosures at Polsinelli for almost five years, according to a description of his work from Polsinelli. David A. Ebby, real estate group chair at Drinker Biddle, said in a statement that Dickey's pragmatic and client-centric approach to structuring deals will help the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS