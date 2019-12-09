Juno's Expert Pegs Patent License Value At $752M In Kite Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (December 9, 2019, 11:35 PM EST) -- An economist hired by Sloan Kettering and Juno Therapeutics told a California jury Monday that defendant Kite Pharma would have paid $752 million to license the cancer immunotherapy patent it's accused of infringing, saying that estimate is large but "conservative." Ryan Sullivan said he based his estimate on a hypothetically reasonable licensing agreement for the patent between Kite and the plaintiffs, and worked off the assumption that Kite did willfully infringe, although Kite is refuting any allegations of infringement in the trial that began last week. Sullivan said his estimate includes a $585 million upfront payment and $167 million in running...

