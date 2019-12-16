4 Notable Fla. Commercial Real Estate Cases From 2019

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:29 PM EST) -- Commercial real estate disputes are a significant part of Florida’s litigation landscape. 2019 was no different. Because much of real estate litigation is based on contracts, themes and trends do not often develop. Nevertheless, here are four notable commercial real estate cases decided this year. 1. A landlord may be liable for its tenant’s trademark infringement. Sometimes a tenant’s problem can become its landlord’s problem, as in the case of Luxottica Group v. Airport Mini Mall before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.[1] Defendant Yes Assets owned the International Discount Mall and leased it to defendant Airport Mini...

