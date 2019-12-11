When Conjoint Analysis Is Not Enough For A Damage Model

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:15 PM EST) -- Since 2006, plaintiffs seeking to demonstrate classwide damages in consumer fraud actions have often used conjoint analysis.[1] But recently some conjoint-based damage models have faced judicial rejection. According to these decisions, while conjoint surveys can provide a reliable average as to the impact on demand from a corrected disclosure, they cannot alone provide the fair market value of a good or service. While conjoint surveys can support damage models, proponents should take additional steps or include alternative models with class certification. The Value of Conjoint Surveys Conjoint analysis involves a multifactorial survey that displays to participants a series of choice sets...

