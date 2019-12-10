Ignore Charter's Petition, TCPA Litigant Urges High Court

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:14 PM EST) -- A man suing Charter Communications alleging that it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s autodialer restrictions urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reject the cable giant’s bid to kill the statute on First Amendment grounds. Charter is trying to get the TCPA’s prohibitions on automated messages overturned by the high court after the Ninth Circuit struck down an exemption for government debt collectors but kept intact the broader ban on autodials that the suit against Charter cites. Lead plaintiff Steve Gallion said it was permissible under case law for the Ninth Circuit to sever from the TCPA the problematic...

