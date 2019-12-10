Judge Skeptical Over Mooting Ex-Trump Aide's Subpoena Suit

Law360, Washington (December 10, 2019, 8:43 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge appeared conflicted over a joint request by President Donald Trump and three Democrat-led House committees to dismiss a former White House national security aide's suit as moot because a subpoena that Democrats issued for testimony as part of their impeachment inquiry into the president has been withdrawn. During more than an hour of oral arguments Tuesday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, a George W. Bush appointee overseeing the closely watched dispute over whether the president can lawfully block former Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman from testifying, appeared sometimes dubious over a House attorney's assurance that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS