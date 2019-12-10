3 Firms Vie To Lead Chemours Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- Pomerantz LLP, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Saxena White PA are each seeking lead counsel appointment in a proposed consolidated class action in Delaware federal court accusing DuPont spinoff Chemours Co. of concealing the extent of its environmental liabilities from investors. In Monday motions, legal teams from the three firms asked U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly to appoint them to represent the class of investors proposed in the action, which was consolidated with a similar suit on Dec. 5. In the October complaint, the Electrical Workers Pension Fund Local 103 I.B.E.W. accuses Chemours, which produces a broad portfolio...

